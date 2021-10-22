New exhibit with life-like dinosaurs to open at The Bishop Museum

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA)- DinoVenture, a brand new exhibit, is located outdoors at The Bishop Museum and will take visitors back in time with life-like dinosaurs to see.

Around 30 animatronic dinosaurs are featured in the exhibit, including a roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Triceratops that blinks.

“We want to make sure people feel a sense of exploration and discovery while they’re here. On each dinosaur, they will find the name of the species, how to pronounce it, and also where in the world the dinosaurs lived,” The Bishop Museum Director of Communications Remi Gonzalez said.

The dinosaurs in this exhibit were created by Don Lessem who was the dinosaur advisor for Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” movie.

Lessem will be speaking at The Bishop Museum on Dec. 8 to bust some of the myths from that movie.

According to museum directors, DinoVenture was constructed within a few weeks. The new exhibit will be open starting Oct. 23 through March 18.

“The real thing we want people to take away is just a sense of wonder and really feeling how awe-inspiring it is because really this is the closest any of us are going to come to walking among dinosaurs,” Gonzalez said.

You can find more information regarding tickets on The Bishop Museum’s website.