New exhibit at The James Museum explores environmental issues in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A new exhibition at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art explores environmentalism through the eyes of over 20 different artists.

This traveling exhibition of dramatic paintings and sculptures heightens public attention about environmental issues and unintended consequences of human interaction with nature.

“Environmental Impact II” brings together contemporary paintings, photographs and sculptures that explore various topics.

These include global warming, the Gulf oil spill, unabated logging and mining, and loss of bee populations.

Visitors will learn about the fragility of our world with works by Robert Bateman, Guy Harvey, Kent Ullberg, Karen Hackenberg and others.

The exhibition curated and produced by David J. Wagner, LLC. will run until December 1.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art is located at 150 Central Avenue and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Environmental Impact II at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.

LATEST STORIES: