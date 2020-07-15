New drive-in party ‘The Parking Lot Social’ pulls into Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Engine off, party on! A new kind of party is coming to Tampa Bay with fun for the whole family.

“The Parking Lot Social” at Raymond James Stadium will have everything from movies to live bands and you can join in without even leaving your car.

There’s kids bingo and “Car”-A-Oke during the earlier hours and once the sun goes down the adult fun begins.

Get ready chuckle when our local talent takes over.

With DJs playing silent disco all around and local talent taking the main screen for a comedy show.

So load up the car, turn on the radio and get ready to play with your neighbors while staying socially distant and safe.

The Tour Manager, Dex, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this is a new way to still have fun.

“The thing about the parking lot social for me is the sheer scale of it and all of the whimsy,” Dex said. “We’ve got the energy.”

The Parking Lot Social kicks off at Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday and goes until Sunday.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Parking Lot Social.

FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Wednesday, July 15th – Tickets

Parking LOL Comedy Night – Come out and relieve some stress through the medicine of laughter, as a variety of local stand-up acts will ensure endless LOLs in your car at this dedicated stand-alone event.

Tampa’s Parking LOL Comedy Night Lineup:

⦁ Steve Miller (Host)

⦁ JJ Curry

⦁ Cam Bertrand

⦁ Brian Aldridge

Thursday, July 16th – Tickets

Neon 90’s Movie Night – Join us for a special drive-in showing of a classic 90’s movie on our two MASSIVE 40ft screens. And check out our very own Throwback DJ on the main stage playing all the biggest hits from the decade straight to your car stereo. Themed costume encouraged!

⦁ Thursday Night Movie: Back to the Future II

Friday, July 17th; Saturday, July 18th – Tickets

The Parking Lot Social – Engine Off, Party On! Experience the main event of the tour with a thrilling mix of Car-A-Oke, Boom Boom Bingo, Silent Disco DJ Battles, Trivia Contests, and much more.

Friday, July 17th; Saturday, July 18th – Tickets

Midnight Movies – Late night thrills are guaranteed at our showing of our midnight movies across our two massive 40ft screens. Live DJs complete the lineup.

⦁ Friday Night Movie– The Fast and the Furious

⦁ Saturday Night Movie- The Purge

Saturday, July 18th; Sunday, July 19th – Tickets

Social Kids – Families can enjoy The Parking Lot Social experience with a more kid-friendly environment that features: The Big Family Trivia Contest, Boy v Girl and Parent v Kid Silent Disco, kid’s themed Car-A-Oke and Bingo! A fun, safe day out for the entire family is guaranteed.

Sunday, July 19th – Tickets

Family Movie Night – Grab the family and jump in the car for a classic drive-in movie experience that’s suitable for all ages. Sing-along laugh along and don’t forget to share the popcorn as we deliver a truly memorable experience. Our mainstage DJ will get you all in the mood for an awesome family night out.

⦁ Sunday Night Movie – Grease