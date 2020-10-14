New drive-in movie experience brings classic films to Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A movie experience like never before is driving into Armature Works.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the classic films you can see this weekend.

Movie lovers can enjoy a contact-free viewing experience in The Heights District.

The Rooftop Cinema Club brings a mix of modern and classic films to Tampa Bay.

There are two showings per night, including a full week of Halloween and Horror favorites.

Family-friendly screenings will take place at 7:30 p.m. followed by a second screening for the night-owls at 10 p.m. To kee

While you’re there, be sure to check out the stunning views of the Tampa skyline and Hillsborough River, while enjoying all of the food options within Armature Works.

The new drive-in experience opens Oct. 15 with the fan-favorite film, Grease.

More information about “The Drive-In at Armature Works” is available on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

