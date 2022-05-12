TAMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Imagine going back in time, millions of years ago to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

A new summer exhibit at the Museum of Science and Innovation will be opening up that can teach you all about these prehistoric creatures.

As soon as you step foot inside the “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit, you will hear the roars as the animatronic dinosaurs come to life.

While exploring the new addition, kids can find the popular Tyrannosaurus Rex and even the Triceratops, just two of the ten dinosaurs on display.

“While they are here, they can learn about the geography and see where the dinosaurs are all from,” MOSI Director of Education Janet White said.

This exhibition has traveled to numerous museums and science centers across the United States and will call MOSI home for a few months

It will provide interactive activities for children and their families to learn from like trivia games and even an excavation kit.

“We want them to experience hands on what it’s like to dig up those fossils and see how you can put those skeletons together and create what happened millions of years ago,” White said.

MOSI is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit is included with admission, it will run from May 14 until Sept. 5.

You can check out MOSI’s website for ticket information.