TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A nonprofit coffee shop with a unique mission will be opening up in South Tampa.

CUP (Coffee Uniting People) focuses on providing job opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“There’s just an opportunity here for us and real need in South Tampa and Tampa beyond to provide employment opportunities for folks of all abilities,” CUP Founder Greg Jones said.

Baristas and staff have been training at 22nd Street Coffee in Tampa, learning how to make expresso shots and brew hot coffee.

“I want to work for CUP because I really love coffee and it’s the perfect place to be at,” CUP Barista-In Training Lindsey Danner said.

Helping train employees like Danner is Brisk Coffee Roasters President Denise Reddick.

“I personally have family members who are part of this community. To be able to be a part of the solution and to be involved and to see this positive end result that’s going to happen, it’s really been a blessing and a joy,” Reddick said.

CUP is located at 3408 South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Staff is hoping to open its doors around March 2023.

If you would like to donate to CUP’s mission, contact information can be found on its website.