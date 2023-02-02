SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new class of circus greats will be inducted into the Circus Ring of Fame in Sarasota this Saturday.

For the past 35 years, the Circus Ring of Fame has celebrated those who have made a global impact in the circus arts over the span of a career. More than a hundred inductees have been honored with a plaque at St. Armands Circle in Sarasota.

The 2023 inductees are:

Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College to perform in The Greatest Show On Earth

The Alexis Brothers, Marco and Paulo Lorador, who have performed to millions worldwide with their artistic hand balancing.

Jeanette Williams, the equestrian circus legend from Germany’s Circus Williams family

Father Jerry Hogan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston for 46 years, served as the national “Circus Chaplain” under the direction of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

During the Circus Ring of Fame Awards Ceremony, the Generation NeXt award will be presented to two young professionals who represent the future of the circus arts.

Annaliese Nock, also known as DareDaughter, the youngest daughter of daredevil Bello Nock, will receive the Generation NeXt award.

Daniela Arata, a hand balancing and contortion artist who is an 8th-generation circus performer will also be presented with the Generation NeXt award.

The 2023 Circus Ring of Fame Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota at 4:30 p.m.