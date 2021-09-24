New art experience in St. Pete celebrates the uniqueness of Florida

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA)- Fairgrounds St. Pete is a 15,000 square foot warehouse transformed into a colorful and immersive art destination.

The experience has the vibe of a Florida motel, where you can venture through different rooms and soak in the creations made by several local artists.

“There already is this incredible arts community and really talented artists and creatives here. We’re just giving them a platform or a pedestal in which everyone can understand and see,” Fairgrounds St. Pete CEO Liz Dimmitt said.

Unique art can be found in every room and aims to celebrate the uniqueness and wackiness of Florida.

“The floor is part of the art, the lights, the sound and even smells in some of the rooms. It’s fully immersive,” Fairgrounds St. Pete Experience Manager John-Michael Hines said.

More than 60 artists collaborated to create Fairgrounds St. Pete highlighting art in different forms of mediums.

“What we really like to think of it is that we have the canvas and they bring the paint. We’ve created this stage for all these artists to come together,” Dimmitt said.

Fairgrounds St. Pete is located at The Factory St. Pete and is open Thursday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Additional details and ticket information can be found on their website.