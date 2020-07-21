Naked Farmer brings farm-fresh food to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re getting a taste of fresh fruits and veggies grown right here in Tampa Bay.

Naked Farmer connects you to farm fresh food every day.

The company works with local farmers directly to source food grown in our own backyards.

Food is picked within days, not weeks, from farms in central Florida and then sent straight to your door.

Naked Farmer says local food means local jobs and a sustainable food-source.

Naked Farmer’s owner Jordan Johnson told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he hopes to inspire people to think differently about where their food is coming from.

“A local food system is a more resilient food system, and so we look at it as a win, win, win,” Johnson said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Naked Farmer now at the new stall at Sparkman Wharf.