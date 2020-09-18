LIVE NOW /
Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg reopens with new collections

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Museum of Fine Arts is about to reopen in St. Petersburg, and there are lots of new exhibits to see.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek.

The Museum of Fine Arts used the time while it was shut down to curate all new collections.

There are two major exhibits to check.

One is called “Buoyant,” which features bright, bold images of Black men, women and children.

The other is a photography show about the history of photography.

If you’d like to visit the MFA, timed-entry tickets must be purchased on the MFA’s website before your arrival.

You can learn more about the Museum of Fine Arts on its website.

