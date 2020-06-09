Mote Marine works to save ocean by growing coral reefs in Florida Keys

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – On World Ocean’s Day, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota splashed in with some big news.

The local aquarium is launching a new project to restore coral reefs in the Florida Keys.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is building a new nursery in Islamorada to regrow coral reefs.

The project will restore one-hundred years worth of coral in just a couple of years.

Mote Marine says we all need coral to survive, from the fish in our oceans who need it for protection to the algae it grows for oxygen on earth.

Mote Marine’s Public Relations Manager Stephannie Kettle told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross saving the coral reefs is vital.

She said no matter where we live, we need coral reefs to support a healthy ocean and life as we know it here in Florida.

These new coral reefs will help save our ocean life and impact our lives as well.