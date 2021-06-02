MOSI’s Summer Science Camps kick-off, spots still available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer break has arrived for many Tampa Bay students and if you have been looking for ways to keep your kids busy, there are several local summer camps available.

So far, more than a thousand children have registered for one of MOSI’s Summer Science Camps this year.

Throughout the summer, they will be participating in hands-on activities and demonstrations that teach them about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).

Children will learn about making robots, launching rockets, inventions and explorations. For example, a demonstration named the Tesla Coil teaches kids about electricity.

MOSI’s summer camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours are available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and/or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for an additional fee.

Details on how to register can be found on MOSI’s website.