MOSI combines art and science in new exhibit with local artists

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new exhibit at MOSI will feature work by artists from across Tampa Bay.

The exhibit, called S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Local Motion is sponsored by MOSI, the Epicurean Hotel and TT Art Collective. It’s the first of several rotations featuring local artists at the museum this year.

The current exhibit is on display through April and all the artwork will be for sale in the gallery.

The MOSI Night at the Museum Outdoor Art Show is on from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 27. Ticket information is available on eventbrite.com.