MOSI reopens with new saftey measures for little science lovers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay staple is getting ready to reopen the doors this morning for all science lovers.

The Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) is a resource to keep kids learning and discovering.

MOSI has an endless amounts of hands-on exhibits, but the “Idea Zone” is a fan-favorite for kids.

It is a building experience where little ones can experiment and create new projects.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the science center is now using individual kits per kid to eliminate common touch points.

There are also six-feet social distance markers with famous scientists, hand sanitizer stations and wipes at every exhibit.

MOSI told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s ready to help keep little scientists safe.

Check out all of the fun at MOSI as it reopens the doors Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to learn more about MOSI.

