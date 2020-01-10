Monster Jam rides into Tampa with unbelievable action and unexpected thrills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Start your engines!

The most action-packed motorsports experience is back in Tampa Bay for another high-octane weekend.

Monster Jam will have the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement at Raymond James Stadium.

See the fierce battle for the championship as each competitor tears up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions.

Monster Jam drivers will backflip, go vertical on two-wheels and race at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

You can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities at the Monster Jam Pit Party.

Check out Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. and again on Feb. 1.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Monster Jam.

