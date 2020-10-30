Men do good in the community in ‘Mr. Central Florida’ competition

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center is celebrating men doing good in our community.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the Mr. Central Florida competition.

Central Florida Speech & Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization in Lakeland is holding a competition for a good cause.

Mr. Central Florida is an annual event that supports the center.

The premise of the event is men in the community raise funds for the Central Florida Speech & Hearing Center, while competing for the title of “Mr. Central Florida”.

Whoever raises the most money, wins the title and the competition heats up Thursday night live at and virtually.

It is fun, competitive and even sometimes hilarious to see these 21 guys competing who have already raised over $100,000.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center.