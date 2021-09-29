Marine industry professional event kicks off in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The boating and marine industry has played a significant role in the Tampa Bay lifestyle and economy.

This week, the International BoatBuilders Exhibition and Conference is inviting marine industry insiders to the Tampa Convention Center to learn about some of the newest technology in boating.

“This is where the industry comes together in order to kind of define what the user experience wants to be,” Advanced Systems Group General Manager Daniel Clarkson said.

Through several seminars and networking opportunities, marine industry professionals can see different types of products in action and talk to others who have experience with boatbuilding.

“This year, we launched a brand new 600 horsepower Mercury engine that put that power to the water so that you can get there quickly and safely. In order to control those engines, we have the joystick that will actually let you drive the boat sideways as you leave the dock,” Clarkson said.

IBEX 2021 is trade-only so if you work in the marine industry and want to attend, registration is open on their website. The event runs from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30.