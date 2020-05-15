SEE MAP: MacDill Air Force Base to salute frontline heroes with flyover

Breaking News
MacDill Air Force Base to salute frontline heroes with flyover

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – The MacDill Air Force Base is saying thank you today to those working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Team MacDill will be flying two KC-135s overhead to salute front line heroes.

Twelve different hospitals around Tampa Bay will be able to see the tribute.

The KC-135s will launch from MacDill around 10:30 a.m. and head south towards the Skyway Bridge. After a short delay, the formation will head back north along the bay, turn south and follow I-75 to Sarasota, then turn north through St. Petersburg before returning to the base over downtown.

(Source: MacDill Air Force Base)

The following hospitals are included in the pathway:

  • Tampa General Davis Island
  • Brandon Regional
  • Riverview Regional
  • South Bay Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial
  • St Anthony (St Pete)
  • St Pete Gen Women’s Hospital
  • Pines Bay VA
  • Largo Medical Center
  • Children’s Medical Center
  • Tampa Gen ( North Tampa)
  • USF
  • Tampa Gen Davis Island

The honor flight will be piloted a combination of active duty and reserve teams from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th Air Refueling Wing stationed at MacDill Air Force Base.

Colonel Stephen Snelson told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he is excited to bring a little joy today.

Colonel Stephen Snelson said he is really excited to see hopefully those healthcare workers to take a quick break to step outside and catch the flight. Even though probably most of them will be masked, he hopes they smile.

The flyover begins this morning at 9:30 a.m. and you can see it in action through lunchtime.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

