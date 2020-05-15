TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – The MacDill Air Force Base is saying thank you today to those working on the front lines during the pandemic.
Team MacDill will be flying two KC-135s overhead to salute front line heroes.
Twelve different hospitals around Tampa Bay will be able to see the tribute.
The KC-135s will launch from MacDill around 10:30 a.m. and head south towards the Skyway Bridge. After a short delay, the formation will head back north along the bay, turn south and follow I-75 to Sarasota, then turn north through St. Petersburg before returning to the base over downtown.
The following hospitals are included in the pathway:
- Tampa General Davis Island
- Brandon Regional
- Riverview Regional
- South Bay Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial
- St Anthony (St Pete)
- St Pete Gen Women’s Hospital
- Pines Bay VA
- Largo Medical Center
- Children’s Medical Center
- Tampa Gen ( North Tampa)
- USF
- Tampa Gen Davis Island
The honor flight will be piloted a combination of active duty and reserve teams from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th Air Refueling Wing stationed at MacDill Air Force Base.
Colonel Stephen Snelson told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he is excited to bring a little joy today.
Colonel Stephen Snelson said he is really excited to see hopefully those healthcare workers to take a quick break to step outside and catch the flight. Even though probably most of them will be masked, he hopes they smile.
The flyover begins this morning at 9:30 a.m. and you can see it in action through lunchtime.
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC releases limited coronavirus reopening guidance
- 108-year-old New Jersey woman recovers from COVID-19
- SEE MAP: MacDill Air Force Base to salute frontline heroes with flyover
- Florida Aquarium opens to the public Friday
- Police: 1 injured in St. Pete shooting