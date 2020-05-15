SEE MAP: MacDill Air Force Base to salute frontline heroes with flyover

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – The MacDill Air Force Base is saying thank you today to those working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Team MacDill will be flying two KC-135s overhead to salute front line heroes.

Twelve different hospitals around Tampa Bay will be able to see the tribute.

The KC-135s will launch from MacDill around 10:30 a.m. and head south towards the Skyway Bridge. After a short delay, the formation will head back north along the bay, turn south and follow I-75 to Sarasota, then turn north through St. Petersburg before returning to the base over downtown.

(Source: MacDill Air Force Base)

The following hospitals are included in the pathway:

Tampa General Davis Island

Brandon Regional

Riverview Regional

South Bay Hospital

Sarasota Memorial

St Anthony (St Pete)

St Pete Gen Women’s Hospital

Pines Bay VA

Largo Medical Center

Children’s Medical Center

Tampa Gen ( North Tampa)

USF

The honor flight will be piloted a combination of active duty and reserve teams from the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th Air Refueling Wing stationed at MacDill Air Force Base.

Colonel Stephen Snelson told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he is excited to bring a little joy today.

Colonel Stephen Snelson said he is really excited to see hopefully those healthcare workers to take a quick break to step outside and catch the flight. Even though probably most of them will be masked, he hopes they smile.

The flyover begins this morning at 9:30 a.m. and you can see it in action through lunchtime.

