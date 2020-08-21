LIVE NOW /
Loving Our Kids 365 creates essential duffel bags for children in foster care

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit hopes to bring a sense of security to kids as they are being pulled from their homes.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross is shining a light on Loving Our Kids 365.

Loving Our Kids 365 creates love cases for kids who are going into foster care. The bundles include a duffel bag, activity book, journal and stuffed animal.

Founder Christina Alexander was in the foster care system herself and says moving her stuff around in trash bags instead of a suitcase was traumatic.

Alexander now builds these kits with her husband to bring a little piece to those who are going through their most vulnerable time.

More information about the non-profit is available on its website.

