Love Serving Autism helps kids on the spectrum learn tennis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local nonprofit is helping those on the autism spectrum by getting them out on the court.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross spotlights love serving autism ahead of the autism speaks walk this weekend.

Love Serving Autism serves people on the spectrum on and off the court.

Love Serving Autism says it “expands life skills, especially communication, through specialized therapeutic tennis instruction in order to increase community inclusion and independence of individuals with developmental challenges.”

The goal is for participants to apply their newly learned skills throughout the community, including school, workplace, social/recreational gatherings, and home settings.

The program first educates and trains to tennis professionals for an adaptive tennis specialization in the industry.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Love Serving Autism.