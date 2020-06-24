Loud noise in sky? Military testing fighter plane radar in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you hear a loud noise coming from the sky in Pinellas County? It’s nothing to be afraid of.

Tiny but mighty fighter jets will fly over Pinellas County today to help our military.

The planes will follow a specific course to test a radar being built in Largo.

This radar will be used on ships in the future to detect enemy movement in the air.

It may look a bit scary to see a tiny dot dart 300 miles per hour through the sky, but experts say there’s no need to fear.

Well-known military pilot Art Nalls told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross these test flights are the best way to help our military gather data to make the best radars.

You can hear and see the fighter jets soaring in Pinellas County Wednesday morning before noon.

