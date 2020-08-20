Lorida animal rescue ‘Barking Out Loud’ helps pups and inmates find new path

LORIDA, Fla. (WFLA) – Out in Highlands County, one local animal rescue is helping 8 On Your Side “Clear the Shelters”.

Each shelter around Tampa Bay has a special knack for saving our furry friends.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us how Barking Out Loud is helping more lives than one.

The T.A.I.L.S. program (Teaching Animals Inmates Life Skills) at Barking Out Loud works with correctional facility inmates to help train pups in need.

The dogs are paired with an inmate for three months to learn proper obedience training.

When the dogs graduate the T.A.I.L.S. program they are able to be adopted into their furever home.

Barking out loud says it’s a “win-win” because it opens a door of possibilities for dogs and it helps inmates learn a skill to start a new life after their time is served.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Barking Out Loud.