Check out classic cars at Lakeland’s Winter AutoFest

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Over $100 million in cars are driving into the 2020 Winter AutoFest in Lakeland.

From parts shopping to cars for sale, Winter AutoFest has something for everyone.

Vendors at the automotive flea market will have collectibles, merchandise, home goods, automobilia and automotive pieces and parts for a DIY restoration project.

The two-day collector car auction will have over 400 consignments spanning automotive history.

The 42nd annual NCRS Winter Regional Corvette Meet, the FREE cruise-in as well as the Corvette and Mustang displays will be back again this year.

You can find out what’s new in the car world from Dodge, Plymouth and Chryslers.

There are multiple displays, one with race-prepared vehicles the other is a 50-year gathering of 1970 cars and trucks.

The three-day affair put on by Carlisle Events takes place at SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland. Admission is $10.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Winter AutoFest in Lakeland.

