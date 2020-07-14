Local non-profit ‘I Support The Girls’ makes feminine products accessible to all

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit is looking out for women in our community by supporting the things they most need.

“I Support The Girls” was founded so those in need would have access to feminine products.

The Tampa Bay affiliate got started less than a year ago and has already donated over seventy-thousand products to 55 organizations around town.

Places like homeless shelters, safe houses, foster care, and more are able to get donations to those who need it most.

You can make a difference today by cleaning out your drawers.

The organization is always looking for bras, new underwear and feminine products.

“I Support The Girls” affiliate director told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it feels good to give back.

The charity group is now looking for businesses to host donation baskets for collecting more goods to help those in need.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “I Support The Girls”.