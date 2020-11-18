Local Hanukkah Toy Drive makes sure every kid is blessed this holiday season

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A toy drive is kicking off in Tampa Bay to make sure every kid has a gift this holiday season.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us what the Hanukkah Toy Drive still needs from the community.

As a community, The Jewish Federation of Florida’s Gulf Coast collected hundreds of items for women in need this fall, and now it’s time for kids to feel the love for the holidays.

The Tribe of Florida’s Gulf Coast is hosting a special Hanukkah Toy Drive in November.

You can help bring joy to kids in need by donating new and unopened gifts before Hanukkah.

The toy drive is part of a partnership with Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services to bring holiday cheer.

Donations can be delivered to the Federation office located at 13191 Starkey Road, Suite 8 in Largo.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Jewish Federation of Florida’s Gulf Coast Hanukkah Toy Drive.