Local families kick off Thanksgiving Day with annual Florida Turkey Trot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay’s only in-person Thanksgiving run kicked off Thursday morning in Sarasota.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to the Florida Turkey Trot.

Fit2Run and Nathan Benderson Park came together for the annual 5K Turkey Trot to help local families kick off their Thanksgiving.

This race is part of many local families’ Thanksgiving tradition, with some adjustments this year to keep everyone safe.

Racers will run the “Floating Final Mile,” a floating concrete wave attenuator that keeps water calm for rowing and paddling events. It’s a little more than a mile long, and a one-of-a-kind way to end a Thanksgiving-morning run-walk.

Last year, there were more than 4,000 participants in-person, with music along the route and treats after the finish line.

Learn more about the Floirda Turkey Trot by visiting nathanbendersonpark.org.

