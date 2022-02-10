WATCH: Nikki Fried flips the switch to kick off Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Florida State Fair is back in town with some pretty unique food, fun and entertainment.

This year, the annual event is celebrating their 118th anniversary with new entertainment, like a water skii show out on the lake.

New fair food will also be available for purchase, like the Big Mack pizza and even a donut dog.

Fair organizers had a “Flip the Switch” ceremony at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to turn the lights on at the fairgrounds. Florida Agriculture Commissioner had the honor of flipping the switch this year.

The Florida State Fair is open daily from Feb. 10 through Feb. 21.

Monday through Thursday gates open at 11 a.m. and the midway opens at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on President’s Day, gates open at 10 a.m. and the midway opens at 10:30 a.m.

Ticket information is available on the Florida State Fair website.