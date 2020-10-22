‘Light Up the Night’ brings music, hope to Sarasota outdoors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new concert series is bringing live performances back to Sarasota.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to see “Light Up the Night”.

“Light Up the Night” is an open-air concert with evening cabaret-style performances.

It features a live band and popular Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe artists.

Raleigh Mosely, Henry Washington and more of WBTT’s favorite singers will belt out soul hits of the 1970s.

Selections will include “Superstition,” “Let’s Get It On,” I Want You Back,” “Brick House,” “September” and many, many more.

The artists will perform under the awning along the west side of the theater building, while patrons watch from the closest areas of the parking lot.

CLICK HERE to learn more about “Light Up the Night”.