LEGOLAND Florida Resort celebrates 10th year anniversary

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been ten years since LEGOLAND Florida Resort opened its doors to the public in Polk County and, to celebrate, the park has a special birthday event planned.

A 20-foot tall cake made with 180,000 LEGO bricks will be on display at the Winter Haven park until the end of the year.

LEGOLAND has also announced the opening of the new interactive exhibit – LEGOLAND Story and the LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

New sweet treats will also be served during the park’s celebration, including an Apple Fries Cupcake and an birthday latte.

A birthday event with a special announcement is planned for Oct. 15 at 10:10 a.m. next to the LEGO birthday cake near The Big Shop just inside the park entrance. The park opens at 10 a.m. and you can find more information about tickets on their website.