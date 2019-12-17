Lego Santa lands his sleigh at LEGOLAND Christmas Bricktacular

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas has arrived at LEGOLAND Florida with LEGO brick decorations decking the halls.

There is a combination of seasonal shows, treats and twinkling lights.

You can gaze at the 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO bricks.

The holly-jolly jubilee performance will have Santa and his elves working extra hard for the biggest Christmas honor.

Adding to the merriment, you can meet LEGO Santa and Toy Soldier while doing a giant holiday-themed LEGO build.

During the Kids’ New Year’s Party from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, the skies will light up with a fireworks show. When you look through your LEGO glasses you’ll see thousands of LEGO bricks exploding in the sky.

to learn more about LEGOLAND Christmas Bricktacular.

