TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new program in Tampa has been teaching people aged 12 and up the process of mural painting.

“We get in our own head and think we can’t be an artist, but we all start out as artists as little kids, you know?” CLRTY Agency Creative Placemaking Director Tony Krol said.

The Tampa Walls Mural School, Tampa Heights YMCA, Mergeculture Gallery and Tampa Regional Artists are offering a course that provides tools, different techniques, methods and even the history of murals, graffiti and street art.

“Gives people the freedom to say ‘oh, I can be an artist, I can follow my heart, or I can create something, I can be involved,'” Krol said.

Program participants will be transforming a blank wall located in Tampa Heights into a masterpiece this week.

This project is also supported by Engage Current and the friends and family of Matt Callahan, a local muralist who tragically died in 2018.

If you are interested in helping out with the mural project, check out the volunteer form. You can also donate toward the program using this link.