TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A community event aiming to celebrate Earth Day and teach about sustainability is returning to the Museum of Science and Industry this weekend.

EcoFest is being organized by MOSI and Learning Gate Community School to highlight local businesses and individuals who have shown dedication to sustainability, ecology, equity and economy.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the family-friendly event that is expected to have food trucks, live music, hands-on activities, demonstrations and workshops.

“We want science to be fun,” MOSI Instructor Kathryn Ecsedy said. “We want the kids to find science to be approachable because the more knowledge they have, the more power you have and the more that you can feel empowered to make a bigger change.”

Environmental organizations, organic farms and gardens with produce will also be in attendance.

EcoFest is being held Saturday outside at MOSI from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public for this event.

Admission to visit the museum is separate. You can find that information on their website.