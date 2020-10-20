Largo nonprofit turns military parachutes into mission of purpose for veterans

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – One local non-profit is helping veterans with disabilities find their purpose.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about HEAVENDROPt in Largo.

One Tampa Bay nonprofit is making a big difference in a unique way for men and women who fought for our country.

HEAVENDROPt transforms military parachutes into pet bandanas, hammocks, backpacks and other unique items.

The organazation employs both veterans and people with disabilities.

A portion of the profits are also used to support disabled veterans in the community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about HEAVENDROPt.

