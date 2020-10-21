LIVE NOW /
Kids back out for fun in the sun at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is bringing fun back to the outdoors for the whole family.

8 On Your Side’s Lila tells us about the activities.

Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is hosting NBP Rec Days! for kids to play in the Florida sunshine.

Homeschool, roadschool and virtual school kids can take advantage of this opportunity to get out on the water for some exercise, family time and fun.

You’ll have free rein to try out kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, a pontoon pedal boat and even a 15-foot sailboat with captain.

NBP Rec Days! are on alternating Saturdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about NBP Rec Days!

