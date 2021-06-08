Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful hosting weekend cleanup event in honor of World Oceans Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year. It is a day to protect and celebrate the benefits the oceans bring to our lives on Earth.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful has planned a clean-up event this weekend to encourage residents to help clean up debris and litter from the Hillsborough River.

Volunteers can bring their water crafts like kayaks, canoes or paddleboards as well as things like trash bags or gloves.

You can register for this clean up event on the Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful website. Volunteers will meet on June 12 at the Lowry Park Boat Ramp. Check-in is between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.