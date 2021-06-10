Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens today at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA)- The hunt is officially on. The Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens up to the public at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando on Thursday.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster takes visitors on a high-speed chase, soaring up to 155 feet in the air and reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in just 2.4 seconds.

“This is a dream come true, the Jurassic films are timeless. They are inspiring so many people. They’re an inspiration for me as well. They were actually ahead of their time,” Universal Creative Art Director Greg Hall said.

Hall also said he and his team have poured their hearts into this project and have loved watching the reactions during soft openings and rehearsals.

“A lot of guests that rode the coaster already they’ve reached out to us saying it’s weeks later and we’re still thinking about it, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

The heart-pounding rollercoaster will take you through an inverted stall that will send visitors upside-down across 100 feet of track.

“So I’ve ridden the coaster in the neighborhood of 70 times, all part of the job. It’s amazing, I’ve tested every seat, looking out for the guest experience and making sure, does this guest get to see the raptor,” Universal Creative Show Producer Shelby Honea said.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens on Thursday, June 10. You can find more information on how to visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure on their website.