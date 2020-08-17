Junior League of Tampa helps parents get back to work with ‘Diaper Bank’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Junior League of Tampa is dedicated to helping neighbors and the need has only increased since the coronavirus outbreak.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us how this nonprofit is helping parents get back to work with diapers.

The Junior League of Tampa has given almost 100 years of service to our community.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the organization says the need for diapers has increased by almost 200 percent.

The nonprofit says $12 can buy a baby one week’s worth of diapers and anyone can help by donating to the Diaper Bank.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Junior League of Tampa.