Journey to Kissimmee for all-new adventures in nature

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) – This weekend you can fuel up and hit the road for a local adventure with a day trip to Kissimmee.

Kissimmee is home to some of Florida’s biggest man-made attractions and coolest wonders of mother nature.

There’s something for everyone in Kissimmee from four-wheel ATVs, to ziplining over gators and, of course, seeing tons of wildlife.

Locals say exploring the waterways of the everglades is a right of passage for every Floridian.

You can learn about the everglades on an air-boat tour or by navigating by kayak.

Experience Kissimmee president told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the fun has only grown over the past five years at this unique destination in our own backyard.

