JOTORO brings spicy Mexican flare to Sparkman Wharf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s taco time! JOTORO Kitchen and Tequila Bar is bringing the heat to Sparkman Wharf.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross take us for a bite.

Michelin Star chef Joe Isidori opened JOTORO at Sparkman Wharf.

Joe, a diehard New Yorker, said he has fallen in love with Tampa Bay and is proud to be among the new tastemakers and voices on the Florida culinary scene.

From the table to the bar, JOTORO is focusing on “Fine Mexican Provisions” with global inspirations throughout.

To learn more about JOTORO Kitchen and Tequila Bar, please visit www.facebook.com/JotoroTPA.