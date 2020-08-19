Joshua House being restored as safe haven for kids in need

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Joshua House has been a safe haven for children in need for over 30 years.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to Lutz to see how it is being restored to do more good in our community.

Joshua House was created in 1992 after a group of concerned citizens dreamed of a safe haven for the abused, neglected and abandoned children in their Tampa Bay community.

The group home offers a therapeutic residential group care program that provides a protected, nurturing, family-like environment for children ages 6 to 17.

These children have been removed from their homes due to crisis and many have been through multiple foster homes. Hundreds of children have passed through Joshua House since it opened. Each story of abuse and neglect is as unique as the child.

With five homes on 11 acres, Joshua House promotes growth, stability, and support specific to each child’s need. Keeping sibling groups together is just one of the many ways Joshua House makes a difference.

In order to fully restore this resource, Joshua House needs help from our neighbors to donate beds, supplies, and everything in between.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Joshua House.

