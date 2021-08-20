INSIDE LOOK: Foundations laid for Peppa Pig theme park coming to Tampa Bay

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Oh goody! The world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park is coming to LEGOLAND in 2022.

Once construction wraps up, families will get to visit Peppa and all of her friends and family while going on thrilling adventures.

Peppa Pig Theme Park will feature six rides, six themed spaces and a water play area.

Fresh concrete has been poured in several areas of the park’s construction zone and attractions are already bringing pops of color to the dusty site.

The frame work of the several indoor facilities and outdoor shaded areas have also been taking shape throughout the park.

“We spent years before starting any kind of construction making sure that we were true to the brand. Going through all the different cartoons to make sure that everything was as it should be for all the little piggies to see Peppa come to life,” Director of Design and Construction Keith Carr said.

Some of the rides that parents will be able to ride along with their kids include Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure.

The blue and green tracks of the rollercoaster have been put together and the structure of the balloon ride is standing tall with Peppa at the top, overlooking the site.

“Think about how little kids, everything is a big deal to them,” Peppa Pig Theme Park Spokesperson Kelly Hornick said. “Their first time they go to the dentist, the first time they ride a boat. We get to celebrate those little moments and add really big ones like my first theme park, my first roller coaster.”

There will be “muddy puddles,” of course, but the good news for parents is the water play area will not feature any real mud.

Mounds of dirt will be leveled out to create a space for fountains, water jets and slides for kids to cool off in.

Children will also get a chance to explore interactive attractions, like Grandpa Pig’s Greenhouse, George’s Fort and Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena.

The grand opening date for the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be announced later this year. Passes are available to purchase for travel starting April 1, 2022. More details can be found on the theme park’s website.