Indian Rocks Beach non-profit encourages residents to clean up beach during Earth Week

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A non-profit organization called Greentown Kids is encouraging residents to help clean up their local beaches during Earth Week.

Greentown Kids was started by Allie DeVore, who is a Florida native and grew up around Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater. She is now a mother of two and lives in the same area with her family.

“I just thought it was important for them to learn at such a young age that it’s good to take care of our Earth and to really love it and do things that you can do locally to make a little bit of a difference,” DeVore said.

The environmental nonprofit has a clean-up event planned for Saturday, April 24 from sunrise to sunset. If you are interested in participating, you can pick a beach access along Indian Rocks Beach (1st-28th beach accesses.) You can also bring your own supplies, such as trash bags, gloves, trash pickers and buckets.

You can email pictures of your group cleaning up the beach and how much trash you collect to greentownkids@gmail.com to be entered into a prize drawing.