In season: Passion fruit being harvested at Plant City farm

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It is passion fruit season in Florida, and A Land of Delight Natural Farm has been growing and harvesting it in Plant City.

Passion fruit grows on a vine, often along a fence. They are yellow or purple in color.

“A lot of people use this in drinks, they make smoothies with it, they put it in salads, a lot of people just eat it straight. It’s just an amazing fruit,” said Dr. Eric Gonyon, owner of A Land of Delight Natural Farm.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, passion fruit is harvested in Florida from June through December. They are also a good source of vitamins A, C and some B.

A Land of Delight Natural Farm sells passionfruit as well as other fresh produce, local raw honey and pasture raised eggs.

Dr. Gonyon said it started off as a family farm but later opened up to the community after friends wanted to learn more about growing their own food.

“Then we ended up opening up a few days of the week so people can learn how to do it. It’s all free,” Gonyon’s daughter Emily said. “We wanted to teach kids and people about different animals. I love how we can always be around animals.”

A Land of Delight Natural Farm has chickens, goats, donkeys, sheep and even cows that families can come visit and learn about.

The farm is located at 2514 Leaning Pine Lane in Plant City.

It’s open Thursday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. More details about the farm can be found on their website.