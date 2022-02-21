In-person performances return to Tampa non-profit theatre

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Powerstories, a non-profit professional theatre in Tampa, has returned to having shows with live audiences for the first time since the pandemic canceled in-person performances.

The theatre has kicked off the season with the production of “Real Women Have Curves”, a play written by Josefina Lopez.

“Honestly it’s been really fantastic, just getting back into live theater. Especially seeing audiences reacting so well to it, it’s been a really good show to kick start,” Natalia Cruz De Dios, who plays “Rosali,” said.

“Real Women Have Curves” is set at a sewing factory in East Los Angeles and tells the story of five Latina characters.

“I think it’s great that it’s a comedy, it’s something that we need. Especially in these times, we need something to laugh,” Lupita Hahn, who plays “Pancha” said.

While the play does aim to have audience members chuckling in their seats, it also covers more serious topics.

“We get a lot of women after the shows thanking us for educating them on certain topics that maybe they weren’t so used to,” Cruz De Dios said.

The issues of cultural stereotypes are addressed by the five Latina characters, specifically focusing on gender roles and body image.

“It’s also a commentary on ‘what makes a real woman.’ You know, like what does? There’s no guidelines, there’s not a check list.” Hahn said.

You can watch “Real Women Have Curves” this Thursday through Sunday at Powerstories Theatre. Tickets for adults are $25 and are $17 for seniors 65 and older, as well as those with military ID or student ID.

Powerstories Theatre has also added a new art installation in their lobby to feature Latinx artists, in celebration of the show.

Additional information about tickets, donating or volunteering can be found on the Powerstories Theatre website.