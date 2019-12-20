Ice skate, shop, eat tasty treats at Winter Village

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved Tampa tradition has all-new festive fun this holiday season.

The spirit of the season comes alive with Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park just as chilly temps hit downtown Tampa.

With ice skating, shops, drinks and treats, classic holiday films, choreographed light-show and sand sculpture, you’re guaranteed to feel the holiday cheer.

The Winter Village will feature 10 boutiques from local craftspeople and purveyors, as well as specialty drinks and treats to compliment the 5,000 square feet of real ice.

There’s also a 360-degree choreographed light display paired with holiday sounds.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park.

