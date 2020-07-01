Hyde Park Village ‘Storefront Stories’ celebrate entrepreneurs behind local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved shopping area in Tampa Bay is shining a bright light on the souls behind the businesses.

Hyde Park Village is celebrating local business owners by sharing their stories of passion, perseverance and strength.

“Storefront Stories” was inspired by family photos taken on porches during the coronavirus outbreak.

The digital portrait series takes you behind the scenes of each hometown shop as Hyde Park Village welcomes the community back.

This weekend you can even shop safer as stores fill the streets with merchandise from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hyde Park Village told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross you can feel at home when shopping local.

