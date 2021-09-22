Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens with new attractions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After undergoing changes last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens has returned with several new attractions.

According to Busch Gardens, Tampa Bay’s biggest haunt event will feature eight different scare zones and five haunted houses.

Three of these haunted houses will be completely new and include “Witch of the Woods,” “The Forgotten,” and “Cell Block Zombies.”

“Super excited, it’s been a very long time since we’ve done houses, it feels like, so we’re really glad to bring this back,” Howl-O-Scream Haunted House Designer Brad Tucker said.

The raunchy monster dance party, “Fiends,” will also return to an outdoor venue with acts from Dr. Freakenstein and his gang of ghouls who are traveling to Vegas.

“The guests’ excitement, the performers’ excitement, that’s the energy that really makes this event come to life and that’s why we’re so excited to bring that back to our guests for 2021,” Howl-O-Scream show manager John Prast said.

You can also catch the live performance of “The Rolling Bones” that highlights a skeleton band playing covers of classic rock anthems.

Howl-O-Scream will run from now through Sunday, Oct. 31. Ticket information can be found on their website.