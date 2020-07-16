History, fun and sweet treats await in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The home of the beloved Florida Strawberry Festival is rolling out the red carpet this summer with history, fun and sweet treats.

One thing locals say you can’t miss is an adventure to the farm.

Although Plant City is known for strawberries, during this time of year there’s another berry causing a buzz.

At Keel and Curley Winery, you can pick and taste blueberries and sample fusion brews.

In the center of town at McCall Park is an all-new area to live, work and play with local shops and local restaurants.

You can picnic near the playground or hike and canoe at Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park.

The historic Plant City Train Viewing Platform and Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum bring enthusiasts from all over.

City Spokesperson Yvonne Fry told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross you just feel at home when you walk down the brick roads of this beloved town.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Plant City.