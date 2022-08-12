TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Although classes have already started at several schools in Tampa Bay, students are still in need of supplies.

News Channel 8 wanted to help so we teamed up with the Hillsborough Education Foundation, the Pinellas Education Foundation, the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Unions for our annual Back to School Supply Drive.

The drive was held outside our WFLA studios in Tampa and at Tropicana Field in St. Pete on Friday. Dozens of community organizations and area residents came out with boxes full of school supplies to donate.

The school supply drive helps provide students and teachers with materials they need this school year.

For several Tampa Bay school leaders, the event meant much more than just collecting items to be used in the classroom.

“it’s a self esteem thing for kids. You always feel good when you’re going into a new school year having the supplies you need,” Hillsborough Education Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Mike McCollum said. “You’re ready to learn, you’re enthusiastic because you’re prepared so if we can make kids have that opportunity and also the teachers, let’s not forget about them.”

If you are were not able to donate supplies in person, there are several other ways to help. You can visit the individual education foundation sites to find out how:

Donate to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Donate to the Pinellas Education Foundation

News Channel 8’s Back-to-School Supply Drive is sponsored by Achieva Credit Union and in partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.