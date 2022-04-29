RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Nowadays, public libraries have more than just books to check out, like 3D printing, robotics classes and even recording studios.

Several Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative locations offer basic sewing workshops and will provide all of the tools you need.

“They are going to teach you how to use the machine, how to sew a straight line, how to cut fabric but we have classes for all different skill levels and all different ages,” Library Brand Innovation Officer Chely Cantrell said.

Sewing instructors can also help you learn how to sew clothing or small gifts.

There are two sewing workshops scheduled for May 7. You can find additional details and the event list here.

Sewing workshops are free to library card holders who are at least 8 years old. You can head to the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative website to find out how to apply for a card.